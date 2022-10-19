Celebrate the Astros with these yummy homemade cookies from Joy the Baker

Social Media star and editor-in-chief of Joy the Baker Magazine, Joy Wilson, shared with Houston Life a delicious fall recipe you can easily make at home and enjoy at your next Astros watch party.

HOUSTON – Social Media star and editor-in-chief of Joy the Baker Magazine, Joy Wilson, shared with Houston Life a delicious fall recipe you can easily make at home and enjoy at your next Astros watch party.

“This is a family-friendly recipe and a perfect ‘after-school activity. These cookies are packed with oats, dried apple, pecans, and butterscotch chips,” said Wilson, a popular Cookbook author, and baking instructor, who shared her simple tip to turn these seasonal treats into Astros-themed cookies.

“The Browned Butter Apple Oatmeal Cookies have several add-ins as options; just add in orange and blue M&Ms to support the team,” she said.

This is one of the tasty seasonal recipes included in her new Joy the Baker Magazine.

Joy the Baker 2022 Holiday Magazine (Joy The Baker Magazine)

The Holiday edition of the magazine is out now, and in it, you can find her best holiday recipes and tips and tricks to have you baking like a pro this holiday season. To purchase your copy, click here.

To connect with Joy the Baker, click here.

To see the complete recipe, continue reading.

BROWNED BUTTER OATMEAL APPLE COOKIES

(Makes about 3 dozen cookies)

FOR THE COOKIES

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, melted to browned and cooled to room temperature

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

1⁄2 cup (100g) packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

21⁄2 cups (220g) of old-fashioned rolled oats

2 cups (250g) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

11⁄2 cups diced dried apples

1 heaping cup of butterscotch chips

3⁄4 cup finely diced pecans

FOR THE COATING

1⁄2 cup (100g) granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

A big pinch of kosher salt

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a medium bowl with an electric hand mixer, cream butters with the sugars and beat on medium speed until aerated and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating for 1 minute between each addition. Add the vanilla extract. Stop the mixer and scrape down the bowl as necessary.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients: oats, flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.

3. Add the dry ingredient mixture to the butter mixture all at once and beat on low speed. Remove the bowl from the mixing stand and stir in the dried apples, butterscotch chips, and pecans. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or wrap the dough in plastic wrap or waxed paper and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight.

4. Just before baking, place a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl whisk together sugar, cinnamon, and salt.

5. Form the dough into 2-tablespoon balls. Roll each ball in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place each ball about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.

6. Bake until golden and puffed for about 12 minutes, rotating the pan once during baking. Allow cookies to cool on the pan for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

7. Store cookies in an airtight container for up to 4 days. To freeze the uncooked dough, portion it into 2-tablespoon balls, but don’t roll in the cinnamon sugar. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet. Freeze for several hours, then in a freezer-safe bag. To bake from frozen, remove from freezer, roll in cinnamon sugar, and bake for 14 or so minutes.

Recipe provided by Joy The Baker.