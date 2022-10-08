72º

MISSING WOMAN: Police search for missing 38-year-old last seen leaving work in Hempstead

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HEMPSTEAD – A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Hempstead area, police say.

According to the Prairie View Police Department, Dulce Martinez went missing on Oct. 1 after she was last seen leaving her workplace in the 2100 block of FM Road 1488 between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic woman, with brown eyes. Officials say she’s between 4′11″ to 5′feet tall, weighing around 120 to 140 pounds. Martinez possibly had on a McDonald’s uniform at the time of her disappearance.

It is believed that she could be driving a white Chevy Traverse, with the plate number PMG 3540.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prairie View Police Detective Mata at 936-857-3612 or at emata@prairieviewtexas.gov and/or Waller County Sheriff’s Office at 979-826-8033.

