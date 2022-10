Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend a gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have both retained divorce lawyers, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The hires could signal a possible end to the high-profile marriage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and the Brazilian fashion fixture have been married since early 2009 and together have two children, 12 and 9.

Brady also has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

