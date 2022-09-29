Empowering veterans to take charge of their health and well-being

In its ongoing mission to equip Veterans with the resources to take charge of their health and well-being, the Department of Veterans Affairs is highlighting its “Whole Health” approach as it aims to redesign and expand the definition of healthcare.

The VA’s Whole Health is an “approach to healthcare that provides an array of support by shifting from a largely problem-based disease care system to a patient-centered system focused more broadly on supporting health and well-being, as well as managing disease,” the department said in a release.

Kavitha Reddy, MD, Associate Director, Employee Whole Health, discussed the VA’s Whole Health approach on KPRC 2+.

For more information, visit va.gov/wholehealth.