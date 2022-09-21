VIDEO: Armed suspects steal $2 from victim during failed robbery attempt, police say

The robbery was reported on Sept. 10 around noon at a convenience store parking lot, located in the 4200 block of South Kirkwood, in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery from Sept. 10 with the hope that someone will identify the suspects involved.

The robbery was reported around noon at a convenience store parking lot, located in the 4200 block of South Kirkwood, in southwest Houston.

Police said a blue Ford Focus pulled into the parking lot where two men exited the rear passenger door and walked up to two people sitting outside the store. One suspect, armed with an assault rifle, and the second suspect, armed with a handgun, reportedly demanded the victim’s money and car keys. The suspect holding the rifle snatched the victim’s money, which was reportedly $2, while the second suspect attempted to steal the victim’s Ford Mustang but was unable to find the keys.

Police said both suspects then got back into the rear passenger seat, while the getaway driver fled the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

[Click here to watch video]