Veteran suicide prevention

At its 300 Vet Centers nationwide, the Department of Veteran Affairs offers services which aim to support the growth and goals of those who served and address concerns and symptoms associated with trauma that may lead to mental health challenges.

Last year alone, nearly 217,000 Veterans, service members and families nationwide benefitted from visiting their local Vet Centers, resulting in 1.65 million counseling visits and outreach contacts.

“The Vet Center completely changed my outlook on life and living,” a Vietnam veteran said in VA release. “I have been in counseling and group for many years and will continue that as long as I can. The help I have received over the years from the counselors has saved my life.”

“If it wasn’t for my counselor and the services at the Vet Center, I wouldn’t be here today,” an Iraq veteran said in the VA release. “This service saved my life. I have been battling things form Iraq OIF1 and prior to coming to the Vet Center, I was ashamed to ask for help and sadly almost ended my life this past year. Yet, with this service and my counselor’s excellent skills and sound advice, I am starting to repair years of pain.”

From supporting military-to-civilian transitions, to providing individual, group, marriage and family counseling, Vet Centers aim to meet Veterans and service members where they are. Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma. These no-cost services are available for a lifetime and without the need to enroll in VA healthcare or have a service connection.

Michael Fisher, Chief Officer of VHA’s Readjustment Counseling Service appeared on KPRC 2+ to share his personal experience with the program when he transitioned from the military and to discuss more about the services offered by Vet Centers as VA observes Suicide Prevention Month this September.

For his insights, watch the interview in the video player at the top of the page.