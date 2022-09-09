Texans able to sign condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II

HOUSTON – Outside the lobby of the British Consulate Friday, you can see the flowers, notes, and candles that have been placed there. Inside, Houstonians are starting to arrive to write messages and condolences.

“My family and I lived in England for a couple of years when I was growing up. The queen is just near and dear to us and we were touched by her,” Emily Minish said.

Minish was one of the first people who arrived Friday morning at the British Consulate to write in the condolence book. The book has been placed in the lobby, along with flowers and a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Many Houstonians may recall when the queen visited Houston back in 1991. Her tour of Texas also included a visit to the Johnson Space Center.

Today, Texans and the rest of the world are reflecting on the legacy of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Anyone is welcome to come and sign the condolence book in the lobby of the British Consulate. It will be open until 4 p.m. Friday. If you’d like to stop by next week, the book will be available to sign from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and then Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The gesture is often offered when a Head of State passes away. The book will be sent to the royal family following the 10 days of mourning.