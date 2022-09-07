74º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Houston Texans host H-Town Heroes First Responder Appreciation Night at Palace Social

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Sports Contributor

Tags: Palace Social, Texans, Sports, H-Town Heroes First Responder Appreciation Night
Houston Texans host H-Town Heroes First Responder Appreciation Night at Palace Social (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – The Texans recognized families impacted by the loss of a parent or family member who served as a first responder Tuesday night, hosting H-Town Heroes First Responder Appreciation Night at Palace Social.

The Texans had a dinner, bowling and an announcement, at an event presented by Community Coffee, that the families will be their guests Sunday for a season opener against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

The event included Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair, foundation vice president Hannah McNair, team president Greg Grissom, wide receiver Chris Moore, quarterback Jeff Driskel, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and international practice squad player Adedayo Odeleye, former Texans players Jonathan Wells, Moran Norris, Eric Brown and Anthony Hill, mascot Toro and Texans cheerleaders.

The Texans’ annual Liberty White Out game will honor Houston’s first responders.

Aaron Wilson is a Pro Football Network reporter and a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email