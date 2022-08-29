Do you know Gustavo Parada? Reward offered to help get fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting teen off the streets

Gustavo Parada is 21 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating a fugitive who is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.

According to Houston police, on May 18, 2021, officers received a report of an alleged child sex assault that occurred in the 8100 block of Albacore Dr.

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Gustavo Coreas Parada committed the crime.

Parada is 21 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Parada. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.