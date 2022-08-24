Clifford Tatum sworn in as Elections Administrator for Harris County

Clifford Tatum assumed the duties and responsibilities as the Harris County Elections Administrator after being sworn in on Wednesday, August 24.

Tatum is said to bring over 16 years of election experience from the local, state, and national levels to serve Harris County’s 2.5 million registered voters.

“I’m honored to join the Harris County Elections Administration team. I am reviewing and assessing the current election processes and procedures and I am pleased to say that we are on track for a successful November election. I look forward to serving voters in Harris County and working alongside a very dedicated and professional team to ensure the November 8 Election runs smoothly,” said Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum.

Earlier this week, Commissioners Court reviewed the office’s list of polling locations for both early voting and election day. The last week of August brings multiple deadlines for candidates and entities, signaling the start of building the ballot in the required four languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Chinese.

The Logic and Accuracy Test is scheduled for mid-September, which verifies voting equipment and ballots properly display all contests and candidates, register choices, and tabulate results accurately. It is the final step in finalizing the ballot, and sample ballots are posted to www.HarrisVotes.com as a resource for voters once testing concludes.

Within 30 days from Election Day; the voter registration deadline is October 11, the early voting begins October 24, and the mail ballot application deadline is October 28. The office will migrate to NRG Arena early September to accommodate the operations needed to carry out an election of this size.