Rapper Money Man hosts giveaway, giving out more than 500 shoes to kids

HOUSTON – Hundreds of kids in the Houston area will be heading to school in style thanks to multi-platinum artist and entrepreneur Money Man.

On Sunday, the rapper teamed up with the Shoe Palace and the City of Houston to give away shoes.

Before the ‘back to school’ event started, the line was wrapped around the building inside The Galleria Mall.

Money man provided over 500 pairs of shoes for kids in our area.

Nine districts will start a new school on Monday, including HISD, CY-Fair and Galveston.

Consuela King attended the event with her granddaughter and says it’s much needed.

“It’s very difficult at this time. Her mother is a mom of three, so when we heard about this, we were excited to come out and sign up to get shoes. It’s perfect for my daughter. It helps her, and it helps me as well,” King said.

“When I grew up, I didn’t get that many pairs of shoes for the school year, so I just want to give back,” Money Man said. “A lot of kids are unfortunate [and] it’s a bad economy right now so I’m just giving back and doing my part.”