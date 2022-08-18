WANTED: Suspected gunman charged after 24-year-old Atascocita HS grad killed outside Memorial-area bowling alley, police say

Dionate D. Banks, 29, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Gregory Shead.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man suspected of fatally shooting a 24-year-old in front of a Memorial area bowling alley on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to the Houston Police Department.

Dionate D. Banks, 29, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Gregory Shead.

The shooting was reported at 925 Bunker Hill Road about 1:15 a.m.

In an exclusive interview with KPRC 2, Shead’s mother, Medisha Bush, revealed that she and her son, along with other family members, were at the Bowlero bowling alley when he was killed.

Family members say Shead was trying to break up a fight between women.

“He was basically trying to resolve it and get everyone away,” Bush said.

At some point, police said Shead and Banks got into a fight.

Bush said her son was pulling his friends away from the situation. She said Shead went back towards the altercation to remove another person and then she recalled hearing a vehicle drive behind them, someone getting out of the vehicle, and then someone shooting her son.

The suspect was later identified as Banks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Banks is asked to all the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.