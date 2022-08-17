Who killed Ignacio Zendejas? Police need help tracking down killer who gunned down man in late December

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m., Ignacio Zendejas was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Elvera St.

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division are in need of any tips that could lead to the apprehension of the person who shot and killed a man just a few days shy of the new year.

Few details have been released surrounding the murder, so police need anyone with information to speak about what they know. The family of Zendejas is also requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.