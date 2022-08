SUGAR LAND, Texas – A deadly crash has closed all main lanes of a major highway in Fort Bend County Tuesday night, police say.

According to police, Highway 6 in Sugar Land is closed in both directions over US-90.

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were impacted.

Police say the closure will last between three and four hours. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area.

The victim has not yet been identified.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

