SE Houston back-to-school drive to provide free haircuts & styles, school uniforms, supplies, immunizations and more!

HOUSTON – Students can get fresh haircuts, much-needed supplies, health screenings and more at a back-to-school drive hosted by several businesses and business leaders on Wednesday.

The 8th Annual Back-2-School Drive &Free Haircuts event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evan E. Worthing High School located at 9215 Scott Street in southeast Houston.

The drive is being hosted by Glory Fitness, Boykins Youth Foundation, Madlineman Foundation, Rock-in-Hood Foundation, former Houston Texas Fred Weary and AJ’s Barber and Beauty Salon.

All school age students are welcome to receive free haircuts and hairstyles, in addition to backpacks, school uniforms and supplies, and more. The event is expected to benefit 500 or more students. Immunization and health services will also be available.

Spread the word and bring your families, friends, classmates and co-workers to come out and join the fun.

Donations are also accepted and 501(c)3 tax deductible.

To learn more, visit the Boykins Youth Foundations website at www.boykinsyouth.org.