Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday.

Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131 months in federal prison to be served immediately followed by five years of supervised release. At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that described the alleged trauma this caused the victim.

Authorities said on Jan. 24, 2021, Shaikh abducted his teen ex-girlfriend from a vehicle parked in front of a residence and transported her to Panama City, Florida. During that time, prosecutors said Shaikh assaulted, threatened to kill and violently coerced her to participate in sex. He has also allegedly made threats to shoot her with a pistol in the past.

Shaikh and the victim were soon located by law enforcement at a Microtel Inn where they took him into custody. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Panama City Police Department.