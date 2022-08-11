Have you seen her? Conroe police searching for missing 74-year-old woman with dementia

Officers said Peggy Yarborough was last seen at 690 S. Loop 336 W around 10 a.m. when she was dropped off for a medical appointment.

CONROE – Conroe police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Officers said Peggy Yarborough was last seen at 690 S. Loop 336 W around 10 a.m. when she was dropped off for a medical appointment.

The woman was wearing a white and orange shirt and blue jean shorts, using a walker and carrying a pink backpack.

Officers said Yarborough has stitches above her right eye and a black eye from a recent fall.

Yarborough is five feet, one inch tall and approximately 147 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Yarborough takes numerous medications daily for various medical conditions and has been diagnosed with unspecified dementia without behavioral disturbance or schizoaffective disorder.

If you have any information or see Yarborough, please contact the Conroe Police Department at (936) 522-3200.