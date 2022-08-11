18-year-old wanted for murder, 2 others arrested in fatal shooting of man in north Houston, police say

(From left to right) Jkhory Dalvante Hall, 24, Anthony Bevel, 18 and Quantavious Duncan, 22.

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old man is wanted for murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of another man on June 14 in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Anthony Bevel, 18, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Zytarian Franklin. Two other suspects were arrested, Quantavious Duncan, 22, and Jkhory Dalvante Hall, 24.

Duncan was also charged with murder and Hall has been charged with murder, assault of a peace officer and disarming a police officer.

The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Greens Road. Responding officers found Franklin suffering from a gunshot wound, according to HPD. He was pronounced dead by Houston Fire Department paramedics at the scene.

During the investigation, police said Bevel, Duncan and Hall were identified as suspects in the shooting. Hall was arrested on Aug. 1 and Duncan was arrested on Monday.

Bevel is still on the run.

Anyone with information on Bevel’s whereabouts is being asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.