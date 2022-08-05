Woman killed during hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, deputies say

Woman killed during hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Friday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened at 10121 Veterans Memorial Drive around 2:25 a.m.

According to HCSO, it was reported that an unidentified woman was walking northbound in the inside lane of Veterans Memorial when an unknown vehicle hit the woman. The woman landed in the southbound lanes, investigators said. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and left the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, HCSO said.

Deputies are investigating to determine who struck the woman.

At this time, deputies said both directions of Veterans Memorial Drive are closed from Fallbrook Drive and Wilshire Park Drive. Deputies said the roadway may be closed for the next hour.