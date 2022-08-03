Fugitive wanted: Man tied to fatal shooting in northwest Houston still on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after police say he shot and killed a person on March 11 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division.

Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

The incident was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of West Greens Road.

Police said Coolack allegedly killed the victim, who has not been identified, and fled from the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.