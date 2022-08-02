Have you seen Randall? Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

HOUSTON – Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 84-year-old Randall George Segel.
He was last seen on at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Saylynn Lane in Houston.
He is driving a 2017 silver Subaru Forester bearing Texas Tag JPK9620.
Segal has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is in need of his medication.
He is described as a 178 pound, 6′ male with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on Segel’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840