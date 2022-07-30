Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 24-year-old outside Galveston apartment complex, police say

Jefry Abisai Alfaro, 20, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Marcos Hernandez, according to Galveston PD.

HOUSTON – A man accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man that took place at an apartment complex in Galveston is now in custody, authorities said Saturday.

Jefry Abisai Alfaro, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Marcos Hernandez, 24.

According to Galveston PD in a release, both Alfaro and Hernandez were involved in an argument in the 200 block of The Strand near Ferry Road at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The argument escalated, and at some point, Alfaro used an unknown sharp object and allegedly stabbed Hernandez, police said. He died at the scene.

Galveston PD said Alfaro’s bond is set to $100,000.