Search underway for woman accused of shooting 2 sisters during argument in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are looking for a woman accused of shooting two sisters near an apartment complex in southeast Houston Sunday.

Officials with the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting at 7011 Village Way around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located two women with gunshot wounds outside the apartment complex.

Both women were transported to nearby trauma centers and are currently in stable condition, police said.

According to investigators, a woman that was inside a vehicle got into an argument with the sisters. The suspect then shot at the women and fled the scene, HPD said.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle returned about one hour later and was taken into custody, but the woman who allegedly shot the victims was not with the driver.

A search is now underway for the woman accused of shooting the sisters.