Have you seen him? Man charged in his brother’s shooting death remains at large, police say

HOUSTON – A man accused in the shooting death of his brother back in March in northwest Houston is now charged with murder in the case and remains at-large, according to police.

Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is charged with murder after his brother, Brad Henry Coolack, 35, was found on March 11, shot multiple times in an apartment in the 7200 block of West Greens Road. Brad Coolack died at the scene.

Houston police said witnesses in the area said they heard two people arguing and then multiple gunshots. Kyle Coolack was initially identified as a person of interest in this incident and the murder charge was filed on July 15.

Kyle Coolack is not in custody. The booking photo included in this story is from 2021, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Andrew Coolack or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.