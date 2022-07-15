Local designers gear up to battle it out at 4th Annual Fashion Showdown launched by ‘Project Runway’ model

HOUSTON – Local designers are getting the chance to showcase their talents Saturday for a chance to win cash prizes and a trip to New York Fashion Week as they battle it out in the highly anticipated 4th annual Fashion Showdown.

Contestants will battle to capture the eyes of the elite panel, including co-founder of FUBU J. Alexander Martin Ph.D., celebrity designers Danny Nguyen and Rocky Boston, and fashion talent coach William Harris. Berry Dynamic and JB Brown will host the show.

Fashion Showdown was launched in Houston by New York actress and model Chekesha Johnson in 2018. After being featured on three seasons of Project Runway, Johnson decided to bring this opportunity to Houstonians to help creators move one step closer to their dreams.

“I wanted to create a space for designers to not only show off their line but feel a sense of accomplishment for all of their hard work,” Johnson said. “There’s more to a fashion show than just sending models down the runway. We wanted to create a showdown where their designs are truly appreciated and remembered.”

Photo credit: Terry Thomas Photography (KPRC)

The celebrity judges will evaluate the contestants based on creativity, presentation, and quality of designs. The lucky winner will gain exposure in the fashion industry, receive a career-changing reward to the Big Apple, and cash prizes to start their new collection.

“I’ve worked with some of the top brands in the industry like Neil Hamil Agency and State Management,” Johnson said. “The Fashion Showdown is my way of giving back to my hometown and sharing my expertise to support the future innovators in this city.”

Johnson has over 20 years of modeling and acting experience. She’s been featured in over 75 brands and commercials such as Aveeno, L’Oreal, Whataburger, Essence magazine, Nike, JC Penny, and many more. This year, she will introduce her nonprofit, Queens Foundation, to benefit low-income minority youth. The 501c3 will offer programs related to performance, arts, leadership, mentorship, self-confidence, and clothing drives. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the foundation to sponsor children in upcoming summer camps at Future Stars of Houston.

The event will be held at 6704 Harrisburg Blvd. The VIP mixer will take place at 5 p.m. to meet and greet judges and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.thefashionshowdown.com.