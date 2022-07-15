Book sports physical, child wellness visits this National Youth Sports Week

HOUSTON – Mark your calendars for July 20 to 26 because that is National Youth Sports Week.

The National Council on Youth Sports will be introducing new ways for communities to promote healthy lifestyles for people of all ages through sports.

A sports physical exam is required for any student who wants to participate in a school sport, but not every family can afford it.

“The main purpose of the exam is to reduce the risk of serious injury or death that may have been avoided if not for screening,” said Dr. Tamisha Jones, Legacy Community Health Associate Chief Medical Officer, “We strive to assure a child is safely able to participate in sports.”

Legacy Community Health is offering both sports physical exams and child wellness visits, and you can even request vaccines during pediatric visits as well.

For more information or to make an appoint visit this link.