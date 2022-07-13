Surveillance video, photo tied to fatal shooting of woman who was riding in vehicle in SE Houston released

Surveillance video, photo tied to fatal shooting of woman while riding in vehicle in SE Houston released

HOUSTON – Police have released surveillance video and a photo of a vehicle tied to the deadly shooting of a woman who was sitting inside a vehicle in southeast Houston on June 13.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on River Road near the Gulf Freeway around 7:40 p.m.

Police said the woman, identified as 31-year-old Nicolette Davis, was a passenger in the vehicle along with three other people when someone drove up and started shooting at their vehicle.

The woman was shot and killed. No one else inside the vehicle was injured, according to police.

Police are searching for a man driving a newer model, black Nissan Rogue with out of state license plates.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.