WATCH LIVE: Harris County tow truck drivers, operators hold news conference to express concerns on new county fee

HOUSTON – Harris County tow truck drivers are gathering Tuesday morning to make a complaint and express their concerns of the newly adopted policies they say were imposed by Harris County and the Commissioners Court.

According to a news release from the event organizers, the policies carry an additional $27.50 fee charged to the general public. It states that the fee will go to a company based in California for a service that is otherwise available through apps for $1.

The community of tow truck drivers and operators are asking the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Commissioner’s Court to explain the purpose of the extra charge and express concerns resulting from the new policy as it allegedly affects tow truck operations, according to the release.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.