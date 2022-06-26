Rest in Peace: Former Harris County District Attorney Carol Vance dead at 89

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The community is remembering a former Harris County District Attorney who died Friday.

According to information from his family, 89-year-old Carol Vance died on the morning of June 24.

His daughter-in-law, Mimi Vance described him as being a revered member of this community, having been Harris County District Attorney from 1966-1979.

While Vance worked as the DA, he received many accolades. He also prosecuted some of the county’s top cases such as Elmer Wayne Henley and Dean Corll (The Candy Man and the Pied Piper), as well as a Texas Supreme Court Justice.

Once Vance stepped away from the DA’s office, he became a lawyer at Bracewell and Patterson until his retirement.

Additionally, he served as the Chairman of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the early 1990s and the Carol S. Vance Unit at the TC Jester Prison in Richmond was named after him in 1997.

As a hobby, Vance was also a fiercely competitive tennis player.