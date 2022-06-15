VIDEO: Suspect seen lighting fire at tire and wheel shop in NW Harris County

The incident occurred at Fast Tires & Wheels, located at 6285 Barker Cypress Road, in the early morning hours of May 19.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities need the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect seen on video intentionally setting a fire at a tire and wheel business in northwest Harris County.

The incident occurred at Fast Tires & Wheels, located at 6285 Barker Cypress Road, in the early morning hours of May 19.

Video shows a person dressed in all black, carrying a backpack, walk onto the property of the business. The person then places the backpack on the ground, brings something out of it, then ignites a flammable liquid under the door of the business. The suspect first hops out of the way of the flames, but calmly walks out of view of the cameras.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, approximately $3,000 worth of damage was caused.

No specific description could be made because the suspect’s face was covered.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org. All tipsters remain anonymous.