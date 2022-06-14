Galena Park ISD leaders approve new school safety measures for upcoming school year

GALENA PARK, Texas – Galena Park ISD leaders are preparing for changes this upcoming school year to ensure students are safe.

The Board of Trustees approved new safety measures Monday night, including hiring an additional 19 officers in the district. They’ll be contracted through the Harris County Constable’s Office with Precincts 2 and 3.

All GPISD schools, pre-K facilities, and daycares will have full-time security.

The school district serves 22,000 students on 24 campuses.

This comes three weeks after a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Galena Park ISD also approved additional active shooter training.

The first day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year is August 11.

Read the statement from Galena Park ISD:

On June 13, 2022, the Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion to give the Superintendent of Schools or his designee the authority to hire 19 additional Harris County Precincts 2 and 3 officers to patrol GPISD campuses and daycare facilities. “Safety is a top priority in GPISD, and it is a responsibility we take seriously,” said Board President Adrian Stephens. “This will ensure every campus and daycare has an assigned officer.”