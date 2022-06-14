14-year-old who fell to his death from Florida amusement park ride exceeded ride’s weight limit by 100 pounds, reports say

ORLANDO, Fla – The 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a freestanding tower ride at a Florida amusement park exceeded the ride’s weight limit by 100 pounds, reports said.

Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March when he fell from the drop tower at Orlando’s ICON Park while visiting from Missouri on Spring Break, CNN reported.

According to WKMG, KPRC’s sister station, an autopsy report showed that the teen weighed 383 pounds -- 100 pounds over the maximum weight limit for the ride. The manual produced by the ride’s manufacturer stated that the maximum limit for the ride is 130 kilograms, or 286 pounds.

Ad

The report also showed that Sampson’s cause of death was “blunt force trauma,” resulting in “multiple fractures, lacerations, and hemorrhaging to his head, neck, and extremities.” His death was ruled accidental.

The ride has been closed since Sampson’s death and will remain closed indefinitely, CNN reported.