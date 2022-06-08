Investigation underway after woman shot in her face in northeast Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after police said a woman was shot in her face in northeast Houston Wednesday.

It happened on Jensen near Sumpter around 2:20 a.m.

Officers with the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department officials responded to reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they reportedly located a woman in her 30′s with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police said the woman was transported to a nearby trauma center, where she remains in life-threatening condition.

According to officers, almost two dozen shell casings were found down the street from where the shooting happened.

Investigators said security cameras showed a small grey SUV circling the area prior to the shooting.

Suspect information and a motive for the shooting are unknown at this time.