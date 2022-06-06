91º

Photo released of suspect accused of shoplifting over $3K worth of cosmetics at Galleria-area business, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

A photo was released of a woman accused of shoplifting items worth over $3,000 at a local business in Uptown Houston, according to Crime Stoppers. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A photo was released of a woman accused of shoplifting items worth over $3,000 at a local business in Uptown Houston, according to Crime Stoppers.

The theft was reported on April 28 at a business in the 5100 block of Richmond Avenue, near the Galleria.

Houston police said the woman was seen on surveillance video stealing several cosmetic items valued at approximately $3,521.

Crime Stoppers is offering to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

