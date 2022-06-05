Officials force emergency closure of Texas City Dike after rowdy beachgoers arrests

TEXAS CITY, Texas – The Texas City Dike was reportedly forced to have an emergency closure after officials say people who were at the beach for a party got out of hand Saturday night.

According to Texas City Police Department’s Sgt. Allen Bjerke, the group responsible had been promoting a beach party on social media, however, they didn’t have any permits for the event which caused them to cancel.

Despite the party’s cancelation, people were said to have still arrived at the beach.

Officials say that area was also being populated by visitors with the annual Hall of Fame Fishing Tournament and regular beachgoers.

Bjerke said the closure came after police received several calls of shots fired. There were also arrests for drugs, weapons, and alcohol violations.

As a result, Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton ordered the closure of the dike.