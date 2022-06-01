Houston ISD, local law enforcement, and faith leaders to promote end-of-year school safety with ‘Project Safe Start 2022′

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Police Department, Houston Police Department, and community ministers will discuss a partnership Wednesday that will help to prevent crime and provide additional security for students and teachers as they close out the school year.

A news conference will take place at 10 a.m. HISD Superintendent Millard House II, HISD Police Chief of Police Pedro Lopez and community ministers are expected to speak at the event.

Through “Project Safe Start 2022,” security is increased on and around school campuses during the last days of the year to ensure schools and their surrounding areas remain safe, a news release said.

KPRC 2 will be carrying a livestream of the news conference. Check back here for more updates.