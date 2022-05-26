GALLERY: Scenes from the memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

picture of the memorial in Uvalde

UVALDE – These are some pictures from the memorial that has formed in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School that has left 19 children and two teachers dead so far.

Since then, many have descended upon the city to remember all those affected.

See the photos below:

picture of the memorial in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

picture of the memorial in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

picture of the memorial in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

picture of the memorial in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

picture of the memorial in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

picture of the memorial in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visits a memorial site with flowers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, to honor the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visits a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, honoring the victims killed in Tuesday's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RELATED: Here’s what we know about the students, adults tragically killed during Uvalde elementary school mass shooting

RELATED: Daughter pens open letter to ‘selfless’ teacher killed in Uvalde school shooting

RELATED: Here’s what we know about 18-year-old shooter who officials say killed 19 students, 2 adults at Texas elementary school

Ad

RELATED: Gunman made social media post before going on shooting rampage that killed 19 children, 2 teachers in Uvalde, Gov. Abbott says