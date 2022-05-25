Starliner returns to Earth, lands in New Mexico

This image from NASA TV shows the Boeing Starliner preparing to dock at the International Space Station, Friday, May 20, 2022. Boeing's astronaut capsule has arrived at the International Space Station in a critical repeat test flight. Only a test dummy was aboard the capsule for Friday's docking, a huge achievement for Boeing after years of false starts. (NASA via AP)

HOUSTON – NASA provided coverage of the return and landing of the uncrewed flight test for Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on Wednesday.

The Starliner returned from the International Space Station and landed in New Mexico, wrapping up a six-day mission testing the end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner system.

Teams targeted White Sands Space Harbor at the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico as the primary landing site. The spacecraft returned with more than 600 pounds of cargo, including Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System reusable tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members. The tanks will be refilled on Earth and sent back to station on a future flight.