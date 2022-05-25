Uvalde school shooting: Share what you’re experiencing after Texas mass shooting

The shooting in Uvalde, Texas has rocked Texas, the nation and the world. People are facing the grief following the day’s events with many of us experiencing sadness, anger, and disbelief.

Leave your messages about what you’re experiencing following the mass shooting in the box below. How are you feeling? How are you talking to your children about the tragedy? Are you making any changes in your life?

We will be compiling answers from our community for upcoming articles on Click2Houston.com.