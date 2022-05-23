82º

Fat Boy’s Pizza, known for ‘eye-popping’ 30-inch pies, to open first location in Fort Bend County

Several Houston-area locations are planned, according to a news release.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

HOUSTON – A Louisiana-based pizzeria famous for their large, out-of-this-world slices is bringing several locations to the Houston area, with the first one in Fort Bend County.

In a news release, Fat Boy’s Pizza, based in Metairie, a suburb in New Orleans, are well known for their “eye-popping” 30-inch pizza pies, full bar, and appetizers.

The franchise will open its first location at The Grand at Alaina, located in West Grand Parkway South and West Airport Boulevard in Richmond. The location will feature 1,500 square feet of green space.

“Everywhere we go, we weave ourselves into the fabric of the community, " Fat Boy’s Pizza founder Gabe Corchiani said. “We are family-oriented, sports-oriented, and dive into fundraisers, and sponsorships with teams, schools, hospitals, and parks. When we enter a community, we’re all in.”

According to their menu, Fat Boy’s features “The Trinity,” which contains ricotta cheese, grated parmesan, and mozzarella, and “The Skinny Boy” which includes Gulf coast shrimp, tomato, and artichoke hearts. They also have their own version of beignets, a popular dessert in New Orleans.

An opening date for the first Fat Boy’s Pizza in Richmond has not been released at this time.

