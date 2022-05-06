‘It’s a small miracle’: Missing 63-year-old woman last seen in Katy found at George Bush Park with dog, Pct. 5 says

HOUSTON – A missing 63-year-old woman who was last seen walking her dog in a Katy neighborhood Tuesday has been found in the George Bush Park, constable deputies with Precinct 5 said.

Constable Ted Heap said Sherry Noppe and her dog Max were located around 3 a.m. by a group of volunteers and deputies who were alerted by the sound of her dog barking deep in the woods.

RELATED: Search underway for missing Katy woman last seen walking her dog, Texas EquuSearch says

“It’s a small miracle that she has been found alive after being missing for so long,” said Constable Heap. “Our concern now is getting her out of the woods and to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Thank you to Texas EquuSearch, along with the army of volunteers and multiple law enforcement agencies who never gave up in her search.”

Ad

Family members said Noppe was walking her black lab, Max, and had not been seen or heard from since. Her son Justin said family, friends, and search teams believed she had gone towards George Bush Park, which is near their home.

Noppe is currently at the hospital being evaluated and Max is with family. KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.