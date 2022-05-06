46 migrants apprehended, several still on loose after being found in back of disabled 18-wheeler in Jackson County, authorities say

Authorities are investigating after at least 80 migrants were found inside a disabled 18-wheeler in Jackson County Friday morning, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

JACKSON COUNTY – At least 32 migrants have been apprehended and several are on the loose after being found inside a disabled 18-wheeler in Jackson County Friday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies said a trooper was checking on the 18-wheeler on US-59 and CR 202 around 7:20 a.m. when the migrants were allegedly found.

After opening the trailer, deputies said several of the migrants fled on foot. About 32 migrants were apprehended, some found in bushes and cornfields in the area.

Deputies said at least seven of the migrants were transported to the hospital due to dehydration and other minor injuries.

Authorities are asking drivers or residents in the area to use caution and lock all doors and vehicles.

Several agents are working the scene including, DPS, Fort Bend, Jackson County and Corpus Christi.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.