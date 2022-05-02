Driver charged with intoxication assault after major crash that left 2 HPD officers injured on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged after police said he allegedly caused a major crash while intoxicated that involved an HPD patrol car and a stalled vehicle on the Southwest Freeway Sunday morning.

Juan Dominguez, 39, is charged with intoxication assault after two HPD officers were injured in the crash.

The two HPD officers responded to a stalled vehicle call at around 5 a.m. on U.S. 59 southbound near Gessner Road. HPD Sgt. D. Rodriguez said a red Ram 1500 truck reportedly ran out of gas on the right shoulder.

Wreckers were called to the scene to help get the truck off the highway, and that was when police said a red Ford Focus driven by Dominguez slammed the back left side of the HPD patrol car with the two officers inside. The stalled truck was pushed towards the top of the wrecker bed.

Both the truck driver and the wrecker driver were not hurt in the crash. Both HPD officers were transported to Memorial Hermann in Texas Medical Center where one of them had suffered a concussion.

Dominguez was also evaluated at an area hospital and was later charged.