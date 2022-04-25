Early voting for Texas Constitutional and Municipal elections underway: This is what you need to know

Early voting for the May 7 elections began at 7 a.m. on Monday. Before you head out to cast your vote, here’s all the info you need to know.

What is the election for?

Voters across Texas will be voting on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution - The first one would allow state legislature to reduce property taxes for homes of the elderly or disabled, while the other would increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. The League of Women Voters Houston has provided a breakdown of both propositions, including the arguments for and the arguments against each. You can read these explanations here.

Some Harris County voters will see a special election for Texas House District 147 on their ballot. This seat was vacated by Rep. Garret Coleman after he retired in November 2021.

Various city, school district, and municipal propositions are on ballots across the area and vary by where you live. To find you sample ballot, visit the elections page for your county below.

When are polls open? Where is my polling place?

Most polls will be open for early voting between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. between April 25 and May 3.

Some polling places have varied hours. To check for your nearest polling place, find your county below:

What if I want to vote by mail? How do I request a mail-in ballot?

Guidelines to send a mail-in ballot changed last year.

April 26 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot for the May 7 election.

If you already have a ballot, it must be received by 5 p.m. and postmarked by 7 p.m. on May 9 at the location of the election on Election Day.

To see if you’re eligible for a mail-in ballot, click here.