Catalytic converters thefts becoming more violent, according to law enforcement

HOUSTON – Denise Maxwell is all too familiar with the rampant theft of catalytic converters across Houston.

The operator of Collision Fix in northwest Harris County has two more vehicles scheduled for next week in need of converters replacement. “It’s becoming deadly. You walk outside and somebody is messing with your truck, they are going to kill you over your catalytic converter,” said Maxwell.

This is the state of vehicular crimes throughout the area. A small, nondescript piece of your vehicle is a coveted prize for thieves. All it takes is a few to translate into thousands of dollars,

“It’s a huge business right now,” Maxwell added. “It’s easier for someone to steal a ‘cat’ and make money off that than it is to go to work for a week.”

Unlike years past, the criminals doing the stealing are not strictly focused on vehicular burglaries according to law enforcement.

“I think what is happening is, they say it’s easy money so all the criminals are gathering up,” said Commander of the Galveston County Auto Crimes Task Force Lt. Hal Barrow.

Burrow says the thefts are a daily issue. They also are organized and increasingly more violent.

“They’re working in groups doing this, and then when you walk up on your car unknowingly, they pull out a weapon and start firing on you. This can happen to anybody,” said Burrow.

Houston Police Department sources confirm to KPRC 2 Investigates the department is examining the creation of a catalytic converter task force.

State Senator John Whitmire, who chairs the Criminal Justice Committee at the Capitol, says he plans for the trending thefts to be a key topic at next month’s meeting in Houston.

Maxwell’s message to lawmakers? Focus on those doing the buying.

“Make it to where these shops that are taking them in, they have to have some sort of papers that show they’ve come out of a totaled vehicle,” said Maxwell.