City of Sugar Land launches texting system to keep community in the loop

The City of Sugar Land has announced the launch of a new texting system to engage with residents.

TextMyGov, the provider of text-based communications to over 350 cities and counties throughout the United States, is now available in Sugar Land, Sugar Scoop reports.

According to the report, TextMyGov delivers time-sensitive updates on activities within the city that may impact residents’ day-to-day lives.

These notifications will address issues such as solid waste disruptions or construction notices, for example.

According to Sugar Scoop, residents opportunity to sign-up for both citywide text messages and neighborhood-level text messages.

To subscribe to TextMyGov notifications, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/TextMyGov.