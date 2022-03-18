The Big Woodrow’s building on the corner of Chimney Rock and Fairdale lane came down Friday after serving as an icon in the city of Houston for more than 25 years.

The demolition took place at 7:30 a.m.

Owners of the popular Cajun Bar announced back in 2015 news of their closure after failing to come to new negotiations with the building owner. New property owners are now making way for a revitalized project.

Contractors tear down Houston’s Big Woodrow’s building (March 18, 2022) (KPRC 2)

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to this beloved establishment, but I am excited to make room for something new in the heart of the Galleria, that we have worked towards for many years,” new property owner Dr. Francis Ajayi said.

“At Destination H, we plan to offer patrons a unique variety of crafted cocktails and American fare dishes for every appetite,” he added.

Ajayi said the new establishment will provide a sense of community and support for local farmers and producers.

“From supporting local farmers, and growers, to liquor producers who cook up spirits right here in Houston, we want to make it known this is the new staple in Texas, doing all things Houston,” Ajayi said.

Developers plan to break ground for the new building this summer and finish construction by 2023.