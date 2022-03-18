Galveston man found guilty of sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

GALVESTON – A Galveston County man has been found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to Galveston County’s District Attorney’s Office.

Eddy Paul Ginn, Sr., of La Marque, was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14 years old.

In July 2017, the La Marque Police Department started investigating Ginn after an 8-year-old girl said he had been sexually abusing her since she was 6 years old.

Authorities said the child described the abuse happening on occasions when Ginn would watch and care for her while her mother worked extra jobs.

Ginn was indicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14, a first-degree felony.

During the trial, the child testified that she frequently spent the night at Ginn’s home and that the abuse would happen on occasions when they would sleep together in an extra bedroom in the home.

Authorities said the child described a specific comforter being on the bed during most of the assaults as well as various pornographic materials being shown to her by Ginn.

La Marque Police Department executed a search warrant at Ginn’s residence and located the pornography and comforter in the exact locations described by the child.

An expert with the Texas Department of Public Safety testified that incriminating DNA evidence was obtained from the comforter, which connected Ginn to the sexual assaults.

Thursday, March 17, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on two charges and not guilty on the third charge.

Ginn will be sentenced by the court at a later date. Ginn faces a punishment of between 5 years to 99 years or life in prison.