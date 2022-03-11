5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, March 11

Judge Lina Hidalgo today announced that she is lowering the county’s COVID-19 Threat Level from Level 2: Orange to Level 3: Yellow.

Here are things to know for Friday, March 11:

1. 17-year-old found shot to death in middle of apartment parking lot in NW Houston, police say

Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death outside of a northwest Houston apartment complex.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, March 8 at an apartment complex located at 1855 Wirt Road around 5:40 a.m.

Police said 17-year-old Octavio Diaz was found lying in the middle of the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

2. Man who killed veteran during Cypress home invasion sentenced to life in prison without parole, Harris County DA says

A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a Marine Corps veteran during a home invasion in Cypress in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday.

Dwayne Ernest Wharton, 22, was convicted of capital murder for killing Leandro Morales Jr., 47, who was home with his wife when police said Wharton and another man smashed through the back door in November 2018.

“A Harris County jury made the right decision in locking this brazen and violent criminal behind bars for the rest of his life,” Ogg said. “A person who breaks into a home at 11:30 a.m. on a Thursday with a loaded pistol with a laser sight obviously has bad intentions, and the consequences have to match the crime.”

3. Woman beaten by man in Target parking lot says her face went ‘completely numb’

A Willowbrook area woman is asking for the public’s help in finding a man she said blindsided her and punched her in the face in a Target parking lot.

Marisol Riddle said the attack happened Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m. as she was loading groceries into her car.

“My face went completely numb, I was very disoriented and confused,” Riddle said.

Riddle said a man ran up and punched her without warning but she isn’t sure why.

“He didn’t try and grab my purse, he didn’t try and grab anything out of my trunk, he didn’t try and grab my phone,” said Riddle.

4. Harris County COVID threat level lowered to Yellow or Moderate

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced on Thursday that she is lowering the county’s COVID-19 threat level from Orange (Level 2) to Yellow (Level 3). Hidalgo cites lower hospitalization rates and COVID-19 cases dropping at a safer level.

5. Rising gas prices could have impact on Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston in next few months

The rippling effects of the war are hitting home.

From coast-to-coast, we’re seeing record-high gas prices. The average price for a gallon of gas is $4.31, but some drivers are seeing up to $8 a gallon!

The rising gas prices are putting a strain on charities whose volunteers spend most of their time on the road.

At Meals on Wheels for Greater Houston, the gas prices have not affected the organization just yet, but Operations Manager Matthew Wright says in the past two years they’ve seen cost increase and shipping shortages.

Wright says they’re planning for the worst and praying for the best.

