5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, March 1

Here are things to know for Tuesday, March 1:

1. Scary video: Hear terrifying screams as woman flees car chasing her at Pasadena park

The Pasadena Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a woman captured on video running away rom a vehicle in a park. They also want to track down the driver who appears to be chasing her.

In a video shared on the @PasadenaPDTX Twitter account, a woman is seen running away from what appears to be a gray Ford Escape in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

You can hear the woman screaming loudly as she looks several times over her shoulder as she cuts across Satsuma Park.

2. ‘Relaxing’ policy: Mask-wearing at HISD schools, facilities ‘optional’ effective Tuesday, district says

The Houston Independent School District has relaxed its mask mandates, making it optional to wear masks within HISD schools, facilities, and school buses, officials announced Monday. Anyone wanting to wear a mask can still request one when entering an HISD building.

This comes after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo lowered the COVID-19 threat level from red to orange last week. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also announced last week that he has dropped the face covering requirement for city of Houston employees (with few exceptions) and visitors to city buildings.

3. Houston Rodeo: Baylor doctor assessing risks of attending large-scale events

The Executive Vice President at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. James McDeavitt, said Harris County is currently at a “medium risk” with COVID, and he expects over the next few weeks that it will be considered low risk, despite people gathering at large events like the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“We are still in the upper-medium range for the daily admissions to hospitals, so we’re still seeing a steady stream of patients being admitted to our hospitals. The numbers are coming down very rapidly, and my guess is, in the next couple weeks or so, we will probably get into low risk for that metric as well and be completely green for Harris County,” Dr. McDeavitt said.

The metrics are from the CDC, which showed that the calculations that were updated on Friday determined that the majority of the country has a low transmission and therefore it’s safe to remove masks.

McDeavitt said the rodeo is also safe with only one caveat.

4. Houston’s ‘Be Someone’ sign changed to message of peace as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues

Houston’s iconic “Be Someone” sign has been painted over with a new message in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The graffiti message showcased on the railroad bridge over I-10 and I-45 north of downtown now reads, “No War Know Peace.”

The “Be Someone” sign has been altered several times throughout the years, addressing current events and world issues.

5. Megan Thee Stallion makes one Houston teen’s dream a reality

Women in hip-hop have had an unprecedented run over the last few years, with the debut of numerous new artists breaking new ground, most notably the Houston Hottie— Megan Pete.

Known by her stage name Megan Thee Stallion, she rose in popularity after recordings of her freestyling became popular on several social media platforms, including Twitter.

Since then, the Houston native has won three Grammy Awards, six BET Awards, four American Music Awards, charted two singles on the US Billboard Hot100, and graduated from Texas Southern University in December of 2021.

“I feel like I really accomplished something like graduating from an HBCU,” said Pete, “That was the dream, and I accomplished it. It was very hard, but I feel like anything worth having— Don’t come easy.”

